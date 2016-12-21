A quest to help others this Christmas

An ex-police officer has raised money to give to a family in need this Christmas, but in a strange twist – he’s having trouble finding a family.

David Scott and his friends get together every year after their family traditions are done and put on an extravagant gathering, usually with excessive amounts of food, decorations, drinks and more.

But this year they decided to scale things back and instead give to those who need it more.

Their idea? They’d put what they normally spend on their own Christmas in a fund to help a family who’ve done it tough in 2016. Following yet another light bulb moment from a friend, they then decided to start a Go Fund Me page so others can donate too.

The funds started to flow in, but when David spoke to a few different charities to see how they could reach a family, all wanted to take a percentage – ranging from 10% up to 35%!

He now plans to cut out the middle-man and deliver gifts to families in need personally, and he joined Murray and Mike to chat about his terrific idea on 2UE Talking Lifestyle Summer Breakfast.

