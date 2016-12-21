16249083 - helicopter in winter mountains

Be radical, try heli-skiing!

 

The sight of helicopters dropping off skiers onto mountain tops blanketed with a thick layer of fresh powder is reminiscent of a Warren Miller film, or perhaps a James Bond chase scene.

 

As it happens, heli-skiing is much more accessible than most people think, and you don’t have to repel by rope from a helicopter!

 

The best powder snow is only accessible by taking a helicopter trip to parts of the ski field inaccessible by any other means.

 

Ski writer Bronwen Gora joins Bill Woods on Talking Travel and explains why heli-skiing is a must do for keen skiers and James Bond fans alike.

 

