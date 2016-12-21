Company Tax Cut on the Horizon?

The Federal Government has renewed its push to cut the corporate tax rate in the wake of this week’s MYEFO figures.

Treasurer Scott Morrison says winding back the corporate tax rate to 25 per cent would encourage Australian businesses to invest and employ more workers.

Small businesses with aggregated annual turnover below $2 million are currently taxed at 28.5 per cent, while companies with a turnover of $2 million or higher are usually taxed at 30 per cent.

CEO of the Australian Chamber Commerce and Industry James Pearson says cutting the corporate tax rate over the space of a decade is a sensible measure.

“Cutting the company tax rate is a sure-fire way to stimulate job creation,” Mr Pearson said.

Mr Pearson says we should not give foreign investors a reason to look elsewhere in pursuit of greater returns.

“Particularly in bigger companies, Australia depends on foreign investment. We simply don’t have enough money, enough capital in our own economy to invest as much as we need to keep our businesses and our jobs growing,” he said.

