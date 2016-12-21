Dimity Clancey on the night that changed her forever

It was an early morning knock on the door that changed a 14 year old Dimity Clancey’s life forever.

The A Current Affair journalist’s sister, Dominique, 27, and her husband Andrew­ Donald, 26, had been killed by a drunken driver, four days before Christmas.

Until now, she’s kept largely quiet about the tragedy, but hopes that by sharing her story it will encourage others to think twice before drink driving these holidays.

“One of the things that always bugs me is that if they were just one car behind, they would’ve stopped and helped others. But it was probably inevitable. This man was four times the legal limit and driving on the wrong side of the road” she told Murray and Mike. “19 years on and I still think about my sister everyday.”

