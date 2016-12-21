‘Switch Off’ This Holiday Season

Gone are the days, when children’s only form of amusement was, kicking a ball around in the backyard, having tea parties with their stuffed toys or riding their bikes around the block until sundown.

Nowadays, a lot of their entertainment is found staring down at a screen.

The spread of smartphones and touchscreen devices has affected how children interact with people and the world around them.

Christmas day is supposed to be all about family, food and fun.

So how can we ensure our kids switch off from technology for the day?

David Prior was lucky enough to be joined on the show by Australian doctor and Television personality Dr Brad Mckay, to answer this question.