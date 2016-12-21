The tips you need for your NY resolution

Let’s face it, we all try to set a new year’s resolution and many of us don’t last at all. We then feel like we have failed and that can make us feel bad about ourselves.

Here are the reasons we might fail:

Too sudden

Starting without too much thought is a recipe for failure. We need to condition ourselves to take on such a change. Studies have shown that it can take over 2 months for us to learn a new behaviour. The key here is to take your time and do your research.

Doing it alone

Grabbing a friend that wants to achieve the same goals will do wonders to help you succeed. Too many of us try to do things alone and we don’t have that little voice in our ear of a helpful friend to keep us motivated. Buddy up and get it done!

Negativity

Most New year’s resolutions are based on negativity or bad feelings about yourself that you want to change. You need to look at the resolution from a positive view and find the positive change that it will make. Focus on the positive rather than the negative.

Don’t over commit

Start slow and don’t push yourself to do too much too quickly. Enough Said.

Michele Chevalley-Hedge is a Nutritionist and joins Clinton Maynard on Healthy Lifestyle – LISTEN NOW