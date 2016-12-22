1000 km, 51 days, 1 guitar, nothing to lose.

What do you do if you’re a musician who finds himself disillusioned with the traditional pub gig circuit?

You strap on a pair of boots, throw your guitar over your back, and walk a thousand kilometers of Australian coast line in search of a Sydney radio station who’ll give your debut album a break. Well, if you are Benjamin Allmon, that is.

Inspired by the rambling troubadour musicians of a bygone era, Ben has captured his journey in a novel titled Foot Notes, a story of an unconventional album tour.

It’s a tale of songs, survival, and sand, as Ben slept in a bedroll on the beaches which line Australia’s rugged east coast. It wasn’t a journey about making money, it was all about the adventure.

Ben Allmon joins Bill Woods on Talking Travel and shares his story of an album tour which turned into a tale of simple survival.