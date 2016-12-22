A very merry dog race

Each year on Scotland Island, every man and his dog converges at Church Point for the annual Scotland Island Dog Race.

This year marks the 48th edition, and over 100 pooches and their owners plan to take part.

Veteran dog racer Mick Miller has been to all 48, and says the race began all those years ago over a light-hearted dispute over two local men’s dogs.

“It was actually between two ferry companies at the time, and both owners [of the ferry companies] had a dog each. There was a little bit of debate over which dog could out swim the other” said Miller.

“From there it was sort of a done deal, where five or six dog owners gathered on Christmas eve, with the winner receiving a prize of a long neck [of beer] and a can of dog food…Winner takes all!”

The Pittwater local told Mike and Murray the race is a huge draw card for locals, with attendance growing each year.

“There’ll be a couple of thousand people at church point, there’ll be a couple of thousand people over on Scotland Island, and those four legged mutts – they’ll be swimming the 500 meters, some will like it, others won’t!” he said.

You can find out more about the event by streaming the full interview via the player above.