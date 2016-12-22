Time to ditch sleighs and reindeer this Christmas?

Does it seem strange to be singing carols about snow and reindeers, seeing trees decorated with sleighs, and mistletoe hung from doorframes all while the sun is hotter than Hades outside?

Channel 9’s Leila McKinnon certainly thinks so. She’s of the opinion that we should be ditching the symbols of a Northern Hemisphere Christmas and instead embrace the Aussie Christmas replete with cherries and a hot sun.

We could swap out the traditional mistletoe for the lovely scent of frangipani flowers. Heavy food and drink like egg nog can be substituted for mangoes and cherries.

It makes sense to create new traditions that are relevant to our culture.

Leila spread some decidedly Aussie Christmas cheer on the 9Honey Show with Kelly Baker, Jane de Graaf and Nick Bennett.