Music For Cool Grown Ups- Amber Lawrence

Amber Lawrence is an award winning, singer-songwriter who just keeps succeeding within her chosen career.

Amber has managed to win Female Artist of the Year at the Country Music Channel Oz Awards, plus the people’s Choice Award for Female Artist of the Year, at the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

David Prior and Darren Erskine had a chance to talk to Amber Lawrence about her latest album ‘Happy Ever After’.

Listen to the interview as well as her live performance in the studio above.