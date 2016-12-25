John & Garry’s Christmas Special

Join John & Garry as they relive some of the best on-air moments from 2016.

Listen to their chat with a Donald Trump impersonator – a man who thought he wouldn’t have much work after the election, but was since proved wrong by America, probably much to his delight!

Howard Brown from the Victims of Crime Assistance League shares his inspiring but sad story about how he became such a tireless advocate for others, Delta Goodrem talks about her long running success as an Aussie musician, plus more!

Merry Christmas, and a happy new year – from everyone at 2UE Talking Lifestyle.

You can stream John & Garry’s Christmas special by clicking on the player above, and remember -John & Garry will return to Breakfast for 2017 on the 23rd of January.