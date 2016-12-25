Top 5 travel destinations on the rise in 2017

Australians have always been intrepid overseas travellers and we continue to head abroad in record numbers.

But many of us are guilty of heading to the same old destinations year after year. Bali, the USA, the UK… These destinations top the list of the most visited places most years.

Cheapflights.com.au are predicting 2017 to be a golden year for overseas travel and they’ve compiled a list of what they consider to be the hottest places on the where-to-travel lists in 2017.

Nathan Graham is the regional sales manager at Cheapflights.com.au and spoke with Bill Woods on Talking Travel.