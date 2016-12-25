Waste less over the holiday period

It happens every year – days of preparation and planning for the big day, then boom! Christmas is over in a flash.

So what do you do with all your waste? And how can you take steps to ensure there isn’t as much?

According to Steve Beaman, EPA Executive Director Waste and Resource Recovery, a few simple measures are all it takes.

“A few simple changes won’t just help the environment, it’ll save you money as well” he said.

“Every year NSW households waste more than $2.5 billion of food -the single biggest component of household garbage bins. There is room to be be doing things a little differently.”

Defrosting your freezer prior to Christmas, and using your kids old drawings as wrapping paper are just some of the tips that you could try to help reduce waste.

Others include buying rechargeable batteries and a battery charger for long-lasting, waste-less power, reusing scraps of materials to wrap your presents, and writing a shopping list – and sticking to it!

If you’re cooking – vegetable scraps and left overs can be composted for a nutrient-rich present to your garden.

And recipes that require just a bit of lemon juice, puncture the rind with a toothpick and gently squeeze out what you need. Then cover the hole with a piece of tape and store the lemon in the fridge for later use.

Listen to Steve’s full chat with Murray and Deb via the streaming player above, and for tips and tricks, click here.