A new you for 2017?

There’s four days left to make up your mind about your resolutions for 2017.

December 31st has been dubbed Make Up Your Mind Day, but is leaving your decision until the last moment a kind of self-sabotage?

Someone who knows the answer to that question is Pam Greet.

This time last year Pam made the decision to reduce her wardrobe for 2016 to just fifty items. On December 31, Pam celebrates 366 days with her fifty items of clothing.

The fifty-nine year old writer and former senior public servant joined Murray and Deb to explain her reasoning behind her decision, which involved environmental and personal reasons.

“Firstly, the fashion industry is second only to mining in its environmental impact and that’s before we wash, wash and wash, then dry and/or iron. Let’s not even go near dry cleaning” said Pam.

“Secondly, in a world obsessed with appearances, the fashion industry plays on insecurities and social anxieties to keep us spending but there is little satisfaction in the result.”

“Thirdly, so much time and energy is used up thinking or worrying about ‘What am I going to wear?’ We can do so much more with that energy.”

“And you don’t have to spend heaps of money on what you wear. Recycled or up-cycled fashion turns up fabulous things. Good quality natural textiles will last and last” she said.

“With Brisbane’s mild winter I have flourished with my selection of 50 items.”

