Sit back and track the Sydney to Hobart!

The 72nd edition of the Rolex Sydney to Hobart yacht race is under way and over the years – like everything else in our world, technology has had a huge impact on the event, the participants and the spectators.

Now, on our laptops and smartphones, we can look at a REAL TIME map of the Pacific coast of Australia and see the real time positions of every boat in the race, their speed, heading and even the wind direction across the water.

Participants have modern tracking and guidance gear on board and the boats themselves are now designed in wind tunnels and are much more than a hull and sail.

Talking Technology with Trevor Long and Nick Bennett talk to Di Pearson from the Rolex Sydney Harbour Media Centre.