The hottest Latin American destinations in 2017

Never mind ‘to be, or not to be’ — Where in Latin America should you travel to in 2017? THAT is the question!

Thankfully, Latin American specialists Chimu Adventures are here to lend a helping hand.

Chimu Adventures are your Latin American and Antarctic specialists. Their focus is these two continents and their local knowledge is extensive and unbeatable.

Greg Carter, co-founder of Talking Travel sponsor Chimu Adventures, joins Bill Woods with his Top 4 Latin American destinations for 2017.