Your old mobile could be food

If someone said your old mobile phone could be turned into an actual meal, would you believe them?

Probably not – but this summer MobileMuster will be doing just that; for every mobile phone recycled until the end of February, MobileMuster will donate the value of a meal to OzHarvest, helping them to feed people in need across the country.

Electronic waste, including small gadgets such as mobile phones and their accessories are the fastest growing waste in Australia with a staggering 25 million old, unused handsets sitting around at home and in the workplace ready to be recycled.

“We know four million of these old mobile handsets are broken and completely unusable which is a huge opportunity for all Aussies to clean out their junk drawers and get those broken handsets recycled,” said Spyro Kalos, Recycling Manager for MobileMuster.

With more than two million Australian’s relying on food relief each year, MobileMuster hopes to make a positive contribution by recycling 60,000 mobiles, which will help OzHarvest provide 60,000 meals to vulnerable Australians.

“With all of the bountiful produce in this country, the thought of anyone going hungry is surprising, but it’s a cause we can all rally behind. This initiative will ask mobile phone users to think about how they can put their old unused mobiles to good use and tackle two of Australia’s big waste challenges; e-waste and food waste.” said Kalos.

