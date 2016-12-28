The man who only ate potato for a year

Could you eat potatoes for breakfast, lunch and dinner – for a whole year!?

Andrew Flinders-Taylor came up with the idea to combat his addiction to junk food and poor mental health, but not everyone was convinced.

His pals thought he was mad, some said it was an unhealthy approach to weight loss, while most believed there was no way he’d last 12 months.

“I did a lot of research, and I worked out that eating only potatoes would be the best option for me, so I gave it a shot” he told Murray and Deb.

While potatoes contain carbohydrates, Andrew insists that they are still great for weight loss – and he’s living proof, losing 52kg over the course of a year.

“Carbs are actually really good for you” said Andrew. “Carbs fuel every cell in our body and they are very good for our brains as well.”

“It’s when we eat lots of processed carbs like sugars and soft drinks and lollies you’ve got a problem, not potatoes” he said.

You can listen to his full chat with Deb and Murray via the streaming player above.