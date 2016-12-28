Why Nashville is the ‘Athens of the South’

You may think Nashville is all about the wild cowboys, country music and comfort food, but it’s a city of surprises – a thriving hub of culture, entertainment and cuisine!

It’s Nirvana for country music fans and with its reproduction of the Parthenon, it’s often called the “Athens of the South”.

Travel writer Helen Hayes donned the traditional cowboy boots and visited Nashville, she chats with Bill Woods about how this musical mecca is about much more than honky-tonk.

