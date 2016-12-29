Pamper Your Pets This Holiday Season

Most people have only just begun to enjoy the holiday season.

With Christmas finishing up last weekend, people use the next month or so, to get away, travel overseas with the family, go for a road trip or simply spend more time out of the house.

Whilst it can be hard leaving your pet at home alone, unfortunately it isn’t as easy as just sneaking them in your handbag or suitcase.

Divine Creatures is a first class, 5 star luxury cat boarding accommodation, which allows owners to securely leave their adored cats in the hands of highly skilled carers.

Dr Jo Righetti and Trevor Farrugia were lucky enough to be joined on the show by the Founder and Owner of Divine Creatures Mrs Jules Dos Santos, to talk about this wonderful cat hotel.

Listen to the chat above.