Spare 100k? Spend NYE on a boat

If you and your mates have a cool $110,000 lying around, why not spend your new years on Ghost II, rumored to be owned by Sydney to Hobart winner Anthony Bell.

“Sydney Harbour’s fireworks are internationally famous; and as a result, they attract the world’s richest people, who demand only the best when it comes to their marine craft,” said Daniel Da Silva of Anyboat.com.au.

“This year there has been an unprecedented demand for our luxury vessels. Over the past month we have literally been run off our feet catering for the needs of our very special clients” said Daniel.

But the service doesn’t finish with just the boat itself. Daniel told Deb and Murray that the company also offers alcohol and fine food as part of the experience.

“We’ve liaised with Sydney’s best caterers and ensured the boats are stocked with only the finest wines and Champagnes.”

But don’t lose heart just yet. Despite the exorbitant prices, the company does offer boats more within the regular punters price range, should you be interested!

“There are moderately priced boats available if you’re still wondering what to do this Saturday night” he said.

“Every Sydneysider should experience our world beating fireworks at least once in their life from the comfort of their own chartered boat. There are 1.6 million people jostling at the shoreline trying to get a view, fighting for toilets and drinking out of plastic cups. You get none of that with a boat charter” said Daniel.

Remember though – there’s always the option to enjoy Sydney Harbour on a less busy day during the summer, when prices will be much easier on the back pocket!

