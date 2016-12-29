Where in the world is the best New Year’s Eve Party?

Pop the champagne, put on your party hat, and let the good times roll because the sun has almost set on 2016!

Revelers around the world are putting the finishing touches on their plans for New Year’s Eve, a party occasion like no other. Which begs the question – where in the world is the best place to ring in the new year?

Sydney is famous for the magnificent fireworks display it puts on every December 31st. Images of the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House bathed in a technicolour glow are beamed around the planet.

Hong Kong puts on a wonderful fireworks show, as does Dubai, the relative newcomer with the world’s tallest building which is transformed into the world’s tallest fireworks launch pad.

New York City is famous for the giant ball at Times Square which explodes into a sea of confetti as the countdown reaches zero covering party goers in flecks of paper as they turn to their neighbour for a cheeky New Year’s pash.

So which city does it best? And which city celebrates in the strangest manner? Ash Zaman from Travel Insurance Direct joins Bill Woods with his party horns and sparklers and shares where in the world is the best place to celebrate New Year’s Eve.