Expert tips on taking photos of Fireworks

If you’re looking forward to celebrating the big day – be it New Years Eve or any other day when Fireworks are on offer it’s often pretty hard to get a great photo.

Your smartphone won’t cut it, and for those who have invested in a DSLR camera the learning experience of getting night-time photography right is steep, and Fireworks is a whole next level.

Trevor Long sought the advice of Sam Ruttyn, Senior Photographer with the Daily and Sunday Telegraph on just how to get the most from your DSLR camera when you’re trying to get the ultimate photo.