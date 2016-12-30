44537201 - advertising for david bowie exhibition at the martingropiusbau berlin.

Tribute To The Music Legends Lost In 2016

 

 

On Music For Cool Grown Ups, Trevor Farrugia & Darren Erskine reminisced about all the incredible music legends lost in 2016.

 

 

If you like the sweet sounds of George Michael, David Bowie and Prince then please listen to the podcast above.

 

