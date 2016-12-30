When Grandma knows best!

Even winning this award however gives her no time to take a breath, and it’s always been that way as Rene is a woman on a mission. Having raised her own children, step-children and grand-children from a young age Rene also travels to the Grampians several times a year to council residents and has even made personal hygiene products for women in Nepal. Such is Rene’s dedication, she is planning a second trip to Nepal in 2017.
Rene has managed all this on top of doing the usual school run and sports days for her brood and not to be caught sitting still for even a moment, Rene has still managed time to write a book called “Helping Children to Emotional Intelligence” published by Balboa Press.