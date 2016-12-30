When Grandma knows best!

Even winning this award however gives her no time to take a breath, and it’s always been that way as Rene is a woman on a mission. Having raised her own children, step-children and grand-children from a young age Rene also travels to the Grampians several times a year to council residents and has even made personal hygiene products for women in Nepal. Such is Rene’s dedication, she is planning a second trip to Nepal in 2017.