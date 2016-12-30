60322040 - happy senior lady playing with little boy and girl in blooming rose garden. grandmother with grand children sitting on a bench in summer park with beautiful flowers. kids gardening with grandparent.

When Grandma knows best!

Rene Robinson won the 2016 Community Service Grandparent of the Year Award.

Even winning this award however gives her no time to take a breath, and it’s always been that way as Rene is a woman on a mission.  Having raised her own children, step-children and grand-children from a young age Rene also travels to the Grampians several times a year to council residents and has even made personal hygiene products for women in Nepal. Such is Rene’s dedication, she is planning a second trip to Nepal in 2017.

Rene has managed all this on top of doing the usual school run and sports days for her brood and not to be caught sitting still for even a moment, Rene has still managed time to write a book called “Helping Children to Emotional Intelligence” published by Balboa Press.

