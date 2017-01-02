Make Reskilling Your New Year’s Resolution

Around 15 per cent of the Australian population are over the age of 65, with that number set to increase dramatically as our population ages in the coming years.

But in 2015, research says one quarter of this age group had been unemployed for at least one year.

Today on Second Career, Matthew and Clinton discuss the needs of older Australians attempting to return to the workforce.

They’re joined by KPMG demographer, Bernard Salt, to talk about the reskilling process and how to succeed in business after the traditional retirement age.

Listen to the full podcast above.