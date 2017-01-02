One Of The Most Inspirational Australians You Will Ever Meet- Gordian Fulde

It’s nearly that time of the year when a group of remarkable Australians will come together for the annual Australian of the Year Awards…

So we thought it would be a great idea to catch up with the 2016 Senior Australian of the Year Gordian Fulde.

When most people are asleep in bed, Professor Gordian Fulde is presiding over one of Australia’s busiest emergency departments from midnight to dawn. The Director of Emergency at St Vincent’s Hospital and Sydney Hospital for more than three decades.

Gordian is the longest serving emergency department director in Australia. The doctor on call when disaster strikes, Gordian has seen it all.

Gordian joined David Prior and Matthew Tukaki on the show to talk about his year as Senior Australian what he’s seen and heard and the barriers and opportunities that still exist for older members of our community.

Photo Source: Australianoftheyear.org