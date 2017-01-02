Shane Phillips- Kicking Down Doors & Myth Busting on Indigenous Australians

Australia’s Local Hero in 2013, Shane Phillips says ‘The focus of my work and my life is to empower people – whether Indigenous or not – to take responsibility for their lives.

Now that’s exactly what he has done. Having grown up in the heart of Redfern, Shane values the connections he makes with the people and the history of his vibrant community.

Shane is an outstanding community leader, who to this day, continues to bust the myth that Indigenous Australians are not hard-working and have no ambitions.

He is the full time CEO of the Tribal Warrior Association, a non-profit organisation directed by Aboriginal people and Elders that offers training for employment and helps at the grassroots level with emergency relief for struggling families.

Shane has worked closely with the police to help improve the relationship with his community and the justice system. Since the 2009 introduction of the Clean Slate Without Prejudice program, the number of robberies committed by local youth has declined immensely.

David Prior and Matthew Tukaki were lucky enough to chat to Shane Phillips about the Tribal Warrior in the Sydney to Hobart and his big dreams for the future.

Photo Source: Australianoftheyear.Org