You won’t believe what sport is popular in Peru!

Peru. Known for it’s sweeping green mountains and ancient culture.

But! There is a sport that has been popular in Peru since the early 1900’s ¬†that is incredibly surprising.

Cricket.

When you think of the popular South American sports cricket probably isn’t on the list but cricket is a huge part of the Peruvian culture.

Bill Woods speaks to Greg Carter from Chimu Adventures to find out why cricket is one of Peru’s favourite sports.