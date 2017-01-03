The century club: A guide to making it to 100

Fancy joining the century club? It’s an exclusive group – but members are expanding…and it’s becoming easier to get in.

Sound interesting? ABS figures show that in the year to June 2016, another 600 Australians marked their 100th birthdays, taking the number of centenarians to 4870 – three-quarters of them women.

On current projections there will be an estimated 41,100 of them by 2050, so what is the secret to making it to this coveted centenarian club?

“What we do find is that these people do have longevity in their families, but at the same time, they’ve maintained healthy lifestyles throughout their life” said Professor Perminder Sachdev, Co-director of the Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing at UNSW.

“Often we find that the rates of high blood pressure, diabetes, are much lower in these people.”

