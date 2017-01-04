32171823 - the monastery in the temple city of petra in jordan in the middle east.

5 Reasons why Jordan should be on your bucket list

 

When you think of traditional bucket list destinations, Jordan isn’t one of them. 

 

With the current political climate in the Middle East, it’s easy to see why people might not want to head to that part of the world.

 

However,  Jordan has some of the most beautiful landscapes on Earth and with some of the most interesting and diverse history in the world, it is no surprise that even Hollywood (Lawrence of Arabia, Indiana Jones) have discovered that Jordan is a must see destination.

 

Bill Woods speaks to Anthony Gallagher, Travel Writer from Vacations and Travel Magazine to find out why Jordan should be on your bucket list.

 

