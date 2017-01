Glenn Mcgrath on the Pink Test

The SCG is tinged in a sea of pink as the annual Pink Test gets underway to honour the late Jane McGrath.

The head of the Mcgrath Foundation, Glenn Mcgrath, hopes to raise at least $390,000, which equates to a full time breast care nurse over three years.

He spoke about today with Murray and Deb on 2UE Talking Lifestyle breakfast, and you can listen to the full chat by streaming the above player.

To donate money, click here.

Image courtesy of cricket.com.au