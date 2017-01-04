Good reads for summer

With the beginning of a new year upon us and the middle of the holiday period underway, why not bury your head into a good novel?

Book shops can be daunting, so we’ve taken the hard work out of choosing something by inviting the editor of the Australian Book Review Magazine, Peter Rose, onto Breakfast with Murray and Deb.

“If you’re looking for a good biography, Julia Baird’s Queen Victoria is attracting a great deal of attention. Troy Bramston’s biography of Paul Keating is also seriously worth a look” said Peter.

But politics and history aren’t for everyone, and Peter and the team at the Book Review Magazine have also recommended a number of other titles to dive into.

“Two of the Australian titles that generated most interest in our books of the year feature autobiographical essays by Helen Garner and Tim Winton. Helen’s is Everywhere I look and Winton’s The Boy Behind The Curtain. Two of Australia’s most celebrated writers.”

If you’re short on time, be sure to listen to Peter’s top picks for shorter reads, available when you stream the full chat with Murray and Deb via the player above.