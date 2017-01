5 reasons over 50s are hesitant to date again

Around this time, New Year’s Resolutions are still fresh and new beginnings abound.

But there’s one part of life that can prove too scary for people to commit to.

Relationships.

Andrew Dowling knows that all too well as the founder of Stitch.net – an online relationship and dating website for mature adults.

He joined Kayley Harris and Ian Rogerson on the FiftyUp Club show to talk about the top 5 reasons people are hesitant to get back into dating.