A TV as thin as wallpaper

Things have changed a bit since the days of the big Cathode Ray Tube in the corner of the living room.

TVs have gotten progressively thinner of the past few decades, but LG has now taken that to a new level.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas – the mecca of technology announcements – LG announced a new TV for sale that is as thick as wallpaper: just 2.57mm wide.

The host of Talking Technology Trevor Long is broadcasting from Las Vegas for the Show and he caught up with Angus Jones, LG Australia’s General Manager of Marketing, to find out how they keep these TVs wafer thin.