Cool jobs in a cooler place

Are you sick of the daily grind? Does turning up for work each day in the summer heat make you question your existence? Are you a fan of the snow?

If you answered yes to any of the above questions, then read on, my friend!

The Australian Antarctic Division may have the perfect job for you, and there’s over 100 positions they’re currently trying to fill! They’re on the hunt for electricians, plumbers, carpenters, chefs, and doctors for a new team of expeditioners for the 2017/2018 season.

“It’s an amazing place to work, it’s really unique. Like nowhere else I’ve ever been before” said Paul Ross, Station Leader for the Casey Research Station.

Mr Ross has taken leave from his career as an inspector with the Victorian police force, but says he enjoys the sea change, despite Antarctica being the coldest, windiest and driest continent in the world.

if you're interested in applying for any of the roles, visit the recruitment page here.