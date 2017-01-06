social_talkingent_davidprior__4

Backstage at ‘Ladies In Black’ With Music legend Tim Finn

 

The Helpmann Award-winning Australian musical from Tim Finn, Ladies in Black, is a whirling, toe-tapping trip back in time.

 

With its irreverent humour and immense charm, Ladies in Black is a magical, modern-day fairy-tale sure to leave you singing long after you leave the theatre.

 

Tim Finn, one of the most admired artists of the past thirty years, has enjoyed a unique and remarkable career, and clearly seems to just keep exceeding beyond belief, now having composed this wonderful new home-grown musical for all of us to see!

 

David Prior had a chance to go backstage at the Sydney Lyric Theatre to meet the very talented cast of Ladies in Black and the legendary Tim Finn.

 

Listen to the chat above.

 

