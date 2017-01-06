Is age used as an excuse to slack off with fitness?

The most common new year’s resolution would have to be about looking after our bodies better, but the bulk of those new leaves turned over in January are likely to fall off the tree by Autumn.

One of the reasons given is that when you get over the age of 50 it can be too difficult to maintain the same levels of training that you did a decade or two ago.

But is that just an excuse?

Wayne Morgan is a personal trainer who specialises in training for Over-50s and he addressed what fitness work people should be doing as well as giving his tips for staying healthy on the FiftyUp Club show with Kayley Harris and Ian Rogerson.