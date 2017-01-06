Newest technology in coffee, wine & cruising

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas is the leading exhibition for new innovation and technology in the world.

There are more than 3,800 exhibiting companies and 165,000 attendees. So picking the absolute best from all that is a tough job.

Thankfully Talking Technology host Trevor Long and EFTM.com.au writer Geoff Quattromani reveal the best things they’ve seen on the first day of the show.

Including robots making barista style coffee, a machine that chills your wine to the perfect temperature instantly and a bed that detects when you start snoring – and moves you to make it stop.