Pinball wizards unite!

If you’re a fan of arcade games, and you just so happen to be travelling to South Australia, you may want to read this.

Simon and his son Lyndon Carter have unveiled one of the nation’s more unique collections…

The Australian Pinball Museum, plonked on the Western Highway halfway between Melbourne and Adelaide, is now open for business, and the lads are urging for people to visit!

Simon said his fascination with the machines stems from his background as a science teacher.

“I like the mechanical, the electronic point of view of them [pinball machines]” said Simon. “Back in the 80’s and 90’s we used to have this business where we put them in fish and chips shops, hotels and that sort of thing…but for the last 20 years they’ve just been in storage.”

Although the museum is in somewhat of a remote location, the family also run a “route 66” themed motel that Simon says fits perfectly with the pinball theme.

“It’s an old retro, 60’s, route 66 type of motel. So pinball and the motel really go together perfectly” he said.

For more info, visit the Pinball Museum’s website, and stream the full chat with Murray and Deb via the player above.