10 Reasons why you must see Argentina

If you have never been to Argentina then you really are missing out. And if you have been, you will definitely want to go back.

Argentina offers some of the most diverse and stunning landscapes from the thunderous fjords of the Iguazu Falls to the stunning mountains of the Andes and the glacial majesty of Patagonia.

Within the cities indulge in the magnificent cuisine, experience the amazing South American culture, football matches and of course Tango.

Tim Webster speaks to sponsor Greg Carter from Chimu Adventures to find out 10 reasons why you must visit Argentina.