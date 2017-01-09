How do you make 2017 the year you quit?

The AMA is encouraging smokers to make a New Year resolution to quit the habit, and help the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) keep one of its own resolutions.

AMA Vice President, Dr Tony Bartone said that while the prospect of quitting could be daunting, help was at hand.

“GPs are an invaluable source of practical assistance and emotional support, and having an understanding GP in your corner may make all the difference,” he said.

There are a growing number of apps, websites, and text messaging services designed to support quitting smokers through the tough times. Quitline provides valuable, confidential, and free-of-charge assistance. Call 13 78 48 and ask for a free Quit Pack to be sent to your home.

Make 2017 the year that you quit for life.

AMA Vice President, Dr Tony Bartone spoke with David Prior on Healthy Lifestyle – Listen Now