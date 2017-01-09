Lifesaving Lego

A stage four melanoma diagnosis was the catalyst for Damien MacRae’s creative side, influenced by his young son.

Despite having a third of his ear cut off, a tumor removed from his lungs and the removal of three of his ribs, Damien says his experience fighting cancer has allowed him to spend more time with his son.

He told Deb and Murray that it was during this time, he and his son Aiden came up with the idea to create a themed Lego set.

“Aiden was the one who came up with the idea of having a themed set” said Damien. The two discussed the idea of having a set that encompassed the Australian beach, complete with sunscreen and surf lifesavers – connecting it to sun safety and melanoma, something close to Damien’s heart.

The set includes a classic Aussie beach scene, lifesavers, a rescue boat, red-and-yellow flags, and even some sea gulls. But the detail doesn’t stop there. The father – son design duo decided to name each character in the set after a famous person who has been diagnosed with melanoma.

“One of them is named Nic after Nicole Kidman – I read that she had a skin cancer taken off her leg. Another is named after Bob Marley. Few people know that he died at the age of 38 from melanoma.”

Using the Lego ideas page, Damien and Aiden hope to get 10,000 votes, which would see their idea being sold in stores around the world. You can vote by clicking here.

To listen to the full chat, be sure to stream the interview via the player above.