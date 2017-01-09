Red-tape slash: will it help ease Sydney’s affordability crisis?

Sydney is in the middle of the most intense housing affordability crisis since the end of the second world war, when a Robert Menzies led Australia faced a shortage of roughly 120,000 houses, the majority of which were required NSW.

As it stands today, Sydney is short roughly 100,000 houses, and that sharp lack of supply has contributed towards skyrocketing home values which priced a generation of would-be homebuyers out of the market.

Today we see that NSW Planning Minister Rob Stokes has announced the biggest overhaul to the planning system seen in decades.

At the centre of the reforms is a giant pair of scissors used to cut the red-tape in the state’s planning system, speeding up the construction of desperately needed homes.

NSW Planning Minister joins Dr Andrew Wilson and Ian Rogerson on Talking Property to discuss how planning reforms can help ease the stress on Sydney’s housing market.