Serves 4

500g beef mince

1/4 cup BBQ sauce

1/4 cup Gherkin Relish

1 spanish onion, finely diced (may only need to use half if very large)

Combine all ingredients together in a bowl.

Season with sea salt and cracked pepper.

Mix to combine, then shape into 4 patties and grill 4 minutes each side or until cooked through.