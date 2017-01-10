Cycling: A low-impact way to get fit

If you have made the pact with yourself that you are going to get healthy – Cycling is probably one of the best ways to get in shape. It is easy to fit into your daily routine by riding to the shops, park, school or even work.

Cycling is mostly aerobic, you will breathe deeper, perspire and experience increased body temperature, which will help your overall fitness.

Health benefits of regular cycling include:

Increased cardiovascular fitness

Increased muscle strength and flexibility

Improved joint mobility

Decreased stress levels

Improved posture

Decreased body fat

Reduction in anxiety and depression

Riding a bike is healthy, fun and a low-impact form of exercise for all ages and Tim Olds, Professor of Health Sciences at the University of South Australia joined David Prior to give a ‘middle-aged man’s tips on cycling’ and also to chat about more health benefits of cycling – Listen Now.