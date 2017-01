How to live for free on an island for 6 months!

If you dream of getting away from it all and just relax on Island, then this job could be for you!

Tasmania’s Parks and Wildlife Service is looking for two volunteer caretakers to live on remote Maatsuyker Island at the southern tip of Tasmania.

You’ll get a return helicopter flight and a guarantee to get up-close and personal with native wildlife.

But there is a catch.

Tim Webster speaks to Ranger Jeremy Hood to find out about how you could be the next caretaker on Maatsuyker Island.