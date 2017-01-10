Wired for Love With Dr Stan Tatkin

Dr. Stan Tatkin says, ‘There is nothing more difficult than another person’.

People often say, no one truly understands your relationship to comment on it, other than yourself and your partner.

Whilst this may be true, doesn’t necessarily mean that advice from an expert won’t help you view your relationship from a different perspective.

Most people at least once within their relationships, have probably questioned what on earth is going through your partner’s mind? How do I know if they’re even happy?

David Prior and Melissa Ferrari were joined on the show by clinician, researcher, teacher, and developer of A Psychobiological Approach to Couple Therapy, Dr Stan Tatkin, to talk about ways in which you can build a more secure relationship.

Listen to the full chat above.

Melissa Ferrari has personally traveled overseas to get training with Dr Stan Tatkin in Psychobiological Approach to Couple Therapy and politely asked him to come on the show to answer all your pondered questions about how to fully understand your partner and the relationship you share.

Books by Dr. Tatkin include