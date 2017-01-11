Cruisy parents make happier kids

So many kids are feeling stressed, anxious and even depressed because of the way they’ve been raised, according to Dr Kevin Donnelly from ACU.

Dr Donnelly says he isn’t surprised that private schools are spending millions on wellness centres because students are stressed and lack resilience, nor does it surprise him that one of the fastest growing activities in primary schools is teaching meditation and mindfulness.

So why do these modern kids need so much attention, and what’s causing the problem?

Because we have a nation of ‘cotton wool kids’. “Parents don’t really get their kids to be resilient, to be confident” said Professor Donnelly. “A lot of parents are wrapping their kids in cotton wool.”

“When I grew up we had a trampoline and we bounced on it. You fell off once, and you learned from it and wouldn’t do it again. Every trampoline I see now has a safety net!”

Dr Donnelly told Murray and Deb that parents are “really going overboard” in wanting to protect their children, and the results are creating a generation of kids that are struggling to keep up with everyday demands – often leading to serious social problems like anxiety and stress.

Be sure to stream his full chat with Murray and Deb via the player above.