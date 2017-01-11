Freaked Out By Friday The 13?

Friday the 13th is coming up this Friday… Does the thought of that day perhaps send shivers down your spine? Well you’re not alone.

More than 60 million people around the world suffer from Paraskevidekatriaphobia, which is a crippling fear of Friday the 13th.

It may sound silly at first, but this phobia actually prevents people from flying in a plane, driving a car or leaving the house all together!

One of Australia’s leading hypnotherapists and a phobia specialist, Mark Stephens has helped thousands of Australians overcome their phobias using his unique hypnosis method.

Mark Stephens joined David Prior in the studio to talk about the work he does and answer our listeners calls about their phobias or struggles with weight loss.

Listen to the full chat above.

If you would like more information about Mark and his Little Forest Health Retreat see the link below.

http://www.innermakeover.com.au/